In the March 17 edition, Magaly Medina linked up with the ‘Solidarity Chef’, who denied Ethel Pozo and assured that he put his money to bring aid to Comas, despite the fact that the drivers of “America Today” they overlooked this fact. After talking about this topic, the chef invited the host to participate in her next call to give a donation to the victims of Jicamarca. However, the ATV figure rejected this proposal and assured that he prefers to do it without cameras.

“Yes, but those things when everyone already calls and cameras go, that’s not it. I do my things calmly, nice, no, I really appreciate the call, but I prefer to do my things without the cameras or only with my camera , a quiet thing, that’s really how I like it,” Magaly said.