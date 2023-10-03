This Monday, October 2, Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi announced, through their social networks, that They have decided to end their 11-year relationship by mutual agreement. Thus, with a video on Instagram, both actors and former reality kids explained how they came to take this measure. On the other hand, the host Magaly Medina began her program talking about the issue and she could not stop expressing her regret for what happened.

What did Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi say?

Yidda Eslava and Julián Zucchi spoke in a video on social networks to detail how they plan to handle their separation, since they both have two children together as a result of their relationship. The two characters in the show assured that their breakup is on good terms because, although they will no longer be a couple, they will always be a family.

“He will always be the father of my children and I will always be the mother of his children. So, we seek to break the stigma of ‘Oh, because it’s over, everything is going to hell.’“said the ‘ex-combatant’.

What did Magaly Medina say about the separation of Yiddá and Julián?

The host Magaly Medina She was not immune to the reactions after the separation statement from Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi. The controversial ATV figure was very surprised and regretted that what seemed to be one of the most solid couples in the media had decided to end their relationship.

“They are friends, a work couple, but a most admirable duo in the world of entertainment. I think we are going to stop believing in love if these people, whom we see as an example of extremely mature, consolidated, emotionally stable marriages, suddenly decide to separate. An extremely beloved couple who has surprised with their statement, what is happening with the couples?“said the ‘Magpie’.