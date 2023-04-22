Magaly Medina surprised all her viewers by once again moving to the rhythm of the popular ‘dance of the underpants’, last Friday, April 21, after a long 24 years. The host and Ruth Karina stunned more than one after removing her underwear while delighting her entire audience.

“We made a time with that ‘dance of the underpants’, because I remember that all the headlines said that. At that time, all the headlines of the chichas newspapers responded to some Montesinista orders and that way public opinion was distracted. I killed myself explaining that I had put a trick on top of the one I had, but nobody believed me,” said Medina.

