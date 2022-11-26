Magaly Medina He launched a strong criticism of Latina for not broadcasting all the games of the World Cup Qatar 2022. The presenter assured that the television house did wrong by advertising itself as the ‘World Cup Channel’, despite the fact that they had not bought the complete package to watch all the soccer matches.

“If you sell yourself as the World Cup channel, the logical thing is that you show all the games… Only 32 games to show live, on television, and the other 32 will show 24 hours later, one day later and only on their digital platforms. Hey, what is that? What kind of arrangement is that?” Said the presenter, shortly before showing the fun memes about Latina. Furthermore, she explained the reason why ATV could not buy the rights to broadcast Qatar 2022 in your open sign.

Magaly Medina calls Jesús Barco mediocre

Magaly Medina He mentioned the confrontation between Brunella Horna and Melissa Klug. The “Magpie” criticized the “white of Chuquito” for the reaction she had when she was consulted by her fiancé Jesús Barco.

“We don’t have to put a blindfold on Melissa, you haven’t fallen in love with a super player or the most outstanding Peruvian athlete. He does not stand out, he is one of the bunch. We don’t have to scratch ourselves for that, he is a mediocre player. The result this year is that he is a mediocre player,” he attacked.

Magaly Medina questions the meeting between Dalia and John

After seeing the images of the dinner that John Kelvin and Dalia Durán went to after the last reconciliation they attended, Magaly Medina He did not hesitate to criticize this event and sent a strong message to the ex-partner.