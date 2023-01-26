He did not tolerate it! Erick Osores had strong comments towards his fans after receiving 3 dollars on TikTok, but Magaly Medina did not forgive him.

Eric Osores He is a sports commentator well known to Peruvians, who follow him on all his social platforms to see the exclusive content he publishes. Apparently, the professional has activated the option to receive money from his followers, but Magaly Medina was surprised when she saw the reaction of the América TV figure when she received $3 from one of her followers on TikTok. For this reason, “Urraca” took a few minutes from his program’s schedule to comment on the actions of this character, who expressed strong comments towards his fan.

What did Erick Osores say after receiving little money on TikTok?

Erick Osores also makes a series of posts on Tiktok, accumulating more than 20,000 followers who view his content every day. However, not everything he publishes is positive and this was demonstrated by Magaly Medina in her program. As can be seen, Erick Osores, by way of mockery, expresses several comments towards Peruvians, indicating that they look bad and do not know how to combine clothes.

“If you’re going to fuck ****, at least send money, not 3 dollars. I know that you clean toilets therebut don’t send 3 dollars”, was the first thing he said and minimized this monetary amount. In addition, he added that his house is dirty, but he offers him S/300 to clean it “with his tongue”.

What did Magaly Medina say about Erick Osores’ behavior?

Seeing this behavior towards his loyal followers, Magaly Media decided to comment on him and defended low-income people who follow him on social networks.

“What a way to describe that he is not lucky enough to be hired by América Televisión, that they have not had the luck or the way to educate themselves, they did not have the means or income to learn to dress. What does he have against the provincials, because that is insulting them, why ‘choleas’ if you are too”, commented the ‘Urraca’.

It is not the first time that Erick Osores has been offensive

In 2019, Erick Osores expressed a series of offensive and classist comments against the leaders of departmental leagues, describing them as “cholitos. Weak and clumsy without class.”

“For years and years, it has been said in this country that the great cancer of Peruvian soccer is the departmental ones. Of course, since they are cholitos who don’t know how to defend themselves, run down and go to the plane and put on a green jacket and a blue shirt and look bad. Suddenly they are those people who do not have that level of having arrived as a leader of the first division, they are people without level ”, were the words of the commentator. in a video that went viral on social media.

Erick Osores was suspended from Twitter

After the expressions he had in 2019, Twitter suspended the Erick Osores account after the wave of criticism that he accumulated on his profile. As you remember, his followers did not tolerate the offenses that this character expressed.

Erick Osores is suspended from Twitter in 2019. Photo: Twitter capture

The time Erick Osores apologized for discriminatory comments

As has been shown, it is not the first time that Erick Osores has expressed this type of comment towards people; For this reason, when he was harshly condemned on networks, the professional had to apologize publicly on social networks.

“I was wrong. I thought to be strong, but I failed badly. I wanted to help the boys from the departmental departments who always hit, criticize and belittle them. I wanted to make a stereotype and in the explanation I destroyed them. I wanted to help them, ”he said at the time through a video on Facebook.