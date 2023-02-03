The singer Pamela Franco assured that marrying Christian Domínguez is not among her current priorities, but Magaly Medina does not believe her statements.

He doesn’t release them. Magaly Medina He again referred to the frustrated divorce of Christian Domínguez, who has been married for more than 10 years with Tania Ríos. Although Pamela Franco She has commented on more than one occasion that she does not feel affected by this situation and that she will calmly wait for the resolution, the ATV host questioned her statements, considering that she should have promoted the separation of the cumbiambero for a long time.

Magaly Medina does not believe Pamela Franco

The ATV presenter spoke about the latest statements that Pamela Franco gave to a local media outlet and strongly questioned that the Peruvian singer is not interested in marrying Christian Dominguez, despite the fact that he will soon be officially divorced.

“The one who pretends that she doesn’t care is Pamela Franco, when she should be the one who has promoted, second by second, that Christian Domínguez is finally going to have a paper that says the word ‘divorced'”, indicated at the beginning the former member of Puro Sentimiento.

On the other hand, he clarified that, although the commitment is not everything for a relationship, it is proof of having something formal with your partner. “This does not seem very honest to me, we say, because a role is not a simple role. (…) But a piece of paper also symbolizes the commitment that a man and a woman want for their lives in the future, it is like a written pact. (…) I believe in the institution of marriage. A role, at least, makes things formal for you,” added Magaly Medina.

What did Pamela Franco say?

Pamela Franco put an end to the rumors regarding the divorce between Christian Domínguez and Tania Ríos. The national artist said she was tired of being asked about the subject and clarified that for her the most important thing is to fulfill the purposes they have agreed to for this year and focus on the well-being of her little girl.

“I’m sick of it, it’s not in our thoughts. Here things are simple, a piece of paper is not going to change our lives. As a couple we have goals. This does not affect me as a mother, a woman or a human being. We both live dedicated to work and to our daughter, ”he told El Popular.