Shirley Cherres made a revelation that surprised Magaly Medina, this Friday, August 4. The former Sport Boys cheerleader appeared on the set of the program to affirm that the former president with whom she dated for a while was Alan García. “He was my Mr. President,” she expressed. Upon hearing this, the host questioned how credible what she mentioned is. For this reason, she asked him to present evidence to prevent her from being sued by the family of the deceased president.

As is recalled, the dancer said she had an affair with one of the most influential political figures in the country and had put on the presidential sash. She ruled out some heads of state. “How can you prove it?”, the ATV presenter asked him. After an exchange of words, the figure of channel 9 decided to remove it from the air to avoid further comments.

Why did Magaly abruptly end her interview with Shirley Cherres?

Magaly Medina described what Shirley Cherres mentioned as irresponsible because it is tarnishing the image of a deceased president. As she mentioned, she could bring repercussions and would be involved in possible lawsuits. “Smear someone who is alive,” said the driver.

“To win headlines seems irresponsible to me,” said the popular ‘Urraca’. For this reason, she decided to conclude the talk with the figure of show business.

Magaly questions Cherres for revelation. Photo: Capture/ATV

