He broke his silence. Magaly Medina Finally, he spoke about the racist audios that Samahara Lobatón and Youna starred in when they were referring to the daughter they have in common. Let us remember that both are being prosecuted by the Ministry of Culture and must answer for their actions, since it was Jonathan Horna himself who made the conversation public in ‘Amor y fuego’. Magaly criticized the parents and pointed out that they were chosen to be family leaders and that now they make comments to attack each other.

“It seemed so distasteful to me. They are both totally immature and very toxic. They separated so as not to live in toxicity, but they are emotionally dependent on each other and they need anger and they do not stop telling each other the ‘green candle’. They are already accustomed to that type of relationship that hurts their children so much (…). How bad is he calling Youna like that, she chose him as the father of his daughter. “This is a conversation of ignorant people.”Medina emphasized.

