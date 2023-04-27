Milena Zarate visited Magaly Medina’s set this past April 26 to talk about the controversial past with her sister Greissy Ortega, who has played again in recent days. The host and the Colombian had a heated conversation recalling what happened between 2013 and 2014, an episode in which Edwin Sierra was the protagonist.

In this sense, the “Magpie” faced her guest and reminded her that at the time she was against her sister, who, at that time, was a minor, and not against the humorist. The coffeemaker rejected these accusations; In this sense, she pointed out that she always believed in Greissy and denied Magaly’s statements. “She was 14 years old,” said the ATV driver.

