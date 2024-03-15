Magaly Medina He gave his opinion on his program this Thursday, March 14, about the recent statement published by Julián Zucchi, in which he referred to the latest events in his personal life after his separation from Yiddá Eslava and the ampay with the reporter. Priscila Mateo. However, something that the 'Urraca' did not overlook was that the Argentine actor mentioned that he will continue with his life and focus on his children, but he did not name the journalist with whom he was caught kissing even though he confirmed that they are dating. recently.

What did Julián Zucchi say in his statement?

Through his Instagram account, Julian Zucchi spoke out about the recent media incident. He highlighted that, due to certain photographs of him, his private life has once again come under public scrutiny. He stated that the statements made led him to address very private matters related to his ex-partner and mother of his children, which he had to clarify, although he is not sure that it was necessary to do so in such detail. The former reality boy emphasized his discontent with the situation and indicated that he does not find pleasure in making public negative aspects of his personal life.

Julián Zucchi 'washes his hands' after statements by Yiddá Eslava. Photo: Instagram/Julián Zucchi

“There are many twists and turns that people don't know, but that the mother of my children and I know perfectly well. The relationship ended several weeks before the public announcement in October, but before reaching the end of our separation we went through several breakups during the last year and we each tried to continue on our own path; however, we decided to try even though we were unconsciously hurting ourselves and it doesn't make me any less of a person to recognize that we entered into a back and forth that was not healthy for either of us,” says part of his statement.

Did Magaly Medina attack Julián Zucchi?

The presenter of 'Magaly TV, la firma' was against the recent expressions of Julian Zucchiwho said he felt “obliged” to make his romance with Priscila Mateo after accusations of alleged infidelity. In addition, the 'Urraca' attacked the former member of 'Combate' for not having taken into account the collaborator of the entertainment space in the statement in which she referred to his personal life and what will come for him from now on. .

“All the cheap talk is quite inconsequential (…). In other words, he is apologizing because everyone knows that what bothered him (Yidda) is that he appeared publicly kissing the reporter and then made it official. There ( Julián) retracts (…). The last thing he says, his statement at this very controversial moment, says: 'It is time to close this chapter and focus on what is most important: my children and my career.' And the reporter? Fine, thanks. She forgot that she had made it official to someone, who said that she is meeting someone who made him happy. The reporter does not count for him“, stated the ATV figure.

