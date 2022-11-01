The case of gender violence that she starred in John Kelvin It continues to be one of the most notorious in the Peruvian show business. Despite this, the singer has been released from the Lurigancho prison after being imprisoned for physical and sexual violence against Dahlia Duran.

The model has asked for help, as she maintains that her ex-partner is not fit to get out of prison. Gisela Valcarcel made the decision to return to the model to “The big show”, where he offered his help. This action was harshly criticized by Magaly Medinawho decided to question ‘la señito’ during her space in atvs.

Magaly Medina helped Dalia Durán when she was the victim of aggression

The ‘Urraca’ attacked the presenter of “The big show” claiming that she was present when Dalia Durán went out to the public to denounce John Kelvin.

In “Magaly TV, the firm one”, The driver received the model, who told what happened.

Magaly Medina took advantage of her space on ATV to harshly criticize Gisela Valcárcel. Photo: ATV

Magaly Medina’s criticism of Gisela Valcárcel

“Where were you when she was attacked?” he said. Magaly Medina. “People from other channels offered their support. You didn’t know about it, you didn’t get involved, all because she didn’t dance on your show, “she lashed out at Gisela Valcarcel.

“Help is given for nothing, always, one has to be selfless,” he spoke. “Hopefully it’s not left to your talk and recommendations,” she added. The host of “Magaly TV, la firma” continued to talk about the case, regretting that John Kelvin has been released.

Help channels

If you know someone or are affected by acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women for free and Vulnerable Populations, which has a team specialized in “providing information, orientation and emotional support”.

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the CEM or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).