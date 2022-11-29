Magaly Medina strongly attacked Flavia Laos on the night of this November 28 in her ATV program. The driver joined in criticizing the influencer for having decided to show, in detail on her social networks, the implantation of the hormonal IUD contraceptive method. Flavia’s argument before her remarks was to say that she sought to break down taboos and raise awareness among her followers on the subject. However, Magaly did not believe this speech.

For her, the model only sought to profit from the fact to create content for her networks. “I think a bit of discretion and taking care of yourself, right? As a woman, I am not going to sexualize (the contraceptive method) but there are things that you must know how to communicate. Education and awareness is needed. It doesn’t even explain what it’s about, it’s just a desire to put on a show with the little that needs to be preserved. There are certain limits that should not be crossed ”, maintained the figure of ATV.