Magaly Medina She was no stranger to the recent controversy in which Christian Domínguez has been involved after effusively hugging Lizbeth Cueva, a psychologist from “América hoy”, without her consent. Despite the fact that the cumbiambero denied the specialist’s version and justified himself before cameras by saying that it is not the first time he has done it, the well-known ‘Urraca’ sent a forceful message to the driver, considering that no person should violate personal space of a woman.

“Why normalize that kind of behavior from men. Men shouldn’t touch you.”, commented at the beginning of the figure of ATV. Later, he defended the psychologist’s reaction and attacked the singer. “A person with whom you don’t have that trust doesn’t have to be doing that. (…) It seems to me a total lack of respect. (…) Women must make ourselves respected and we set the limits. Ask my permission if you want to hug me. How invasive,” she added.