Magaly Medina He is a figure that is characterized by issuing criticism regarding the characters of the show. This time, the popular ‘Urraca’ referred to one of the daughters of Andres Hurtado, who recently made a luxurious and expensive acquisition that surprised a large majority. The TV host was no stranger to this fact and did the same. Then, in the following note, we tell you more details.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrés Hurtado: How did you meet the mother of your daughters, Marilú Montiel, and what does she do?

Magaly Medina asserted that Josetty Hurtado was a working woman. This, upon learning that Andrés’s daughter bought a Rolls-Royce. Along the same lines, he stated that he is happy that, little by little, he manages to turn his dreams into reality. In addition, he highlighted his sincerity and congratulated his effort.

“Well, she is a very hard-working woman, so she deserves it, little by little making her dreams come true (…) She bought a 2018 (car), she is sincere, when she says it, she does not try to deceive anyone, She is paying for it in comfortable monthly installments, but of course, she has put it on social networks because she is very proud of having been able to buy it with the fruit of her effort,” Magaly Medina declared on her program.

Josetty Hurtado and new purchase

Josetty Hurtado surprised many after announcing the purchase of his new Rolls-Royce car valued at almost $200,000. The influencer shared this great news with her followers, who immediately applauded her for the new achievement obtained from her.

“This work is from years and I wanted to tell you that I have sold the BMW M850i ​​and used it as part of payment for my new Rolls-Royce. We are working very hard because it is not only the money, but the acceptance process, the accreditations. I started with my 50,000 cart, from there they approve you, then they approved one of 95,000 and, with a lot of effort, we got it,” said the Peruvian.

Josetty Hurtado purchased a vehicle valued at almost half a million dollars. Photo: composition LR/Instagram – Video: Instagram

Josetty Hurtado and her sister Génnesis conquer the United States

Josetty Hurtado and his sister genesis They have a very loyal audience in the United States, as both work as influencers and their content is the most viral on digital platforms.

Josetty Hurtado shared a series of photos with her sister Gennesis Hurtado after her trip to Istanbul. Photo: Josetty Hurtado/Instagram.

What did Jossety Hurtado study?

Jossety Hurtado, Some time ago, he was forced to clarify where he studied due to the harsh questioning he received from some users on social networks. “For those who say I do nothing, I studied five years at the New York Film Academy: filming, editing, directing, producing, acting, driving and more”, held.

Josetty Hurtado reveals that she studied for five years at the New York Film Academy. Photo: Instagram/Josetty Hurtado

Josetty Hurtado shows off her partner on her social networks

Josetty HurtadoHe is not only doing very well in the professional field; but also, in the sentimental. Andrés Hurtado’s daughter has been in a relationship for five years with the AmericanJesse Davis who does not stop showing off on their social networks. The also actress, without a doubt, is more in love than she ever was with her and so she made it known in one of her latest posts on her Instagram account.“I love my family” (“I love my family”)it reads in the description.

Josetty Hurtado shared a tender photo with her boyfriend. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Josetty Hurtado

How did the love story between Josetty Hurtado and her boyfriend begin?

The beginning of the romance between Josetty Hurtado and Jesse Davis It happened in 2017 thanks to social networks. According to the daughter of Andrés Hurtado, the US He saw her through her Instagram account and was surprised by her beauty, so he tried to contact her through direct communication.

The time that Josetty Hurtado and Magaly Medina showed off their purchases in the United States

In the year 2022, Josetty Hurtado and Magaly Medina They shone in Los Angeles, a city where they rode in an expensive car with their purchases, which were exclusive brands. Through their social networks, both figures announced this meeting that caused a stir among their followers.

#Magaly #praises #Josetty #Hurtado #acquiring #RollsRoyce #deserved