Magaly Medina She was no stranger to the new ampay of Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery in a country house in Santa Eulalia and lashed out at the couple who star in the images. The ATV figure showed her outrage not only with the characters in question, but also with the soccer player’s family, who accompanied Jossmery at the country house. The journalist also opined that the Cienciano player is not proud of Jossmery Toledo, since he does not hold her hand in the street in public; on the contrary, he prefers to go to a place far from the capital.

“What amazes me is that there is the father, the sisters, the brother-in-law, that is, what family? How can a family pander to this type of thing? What morals of Paolo Hurtado’s family so that the whole family pimps him? The whole family was there.” the ATV driver said indignantly.

#Magaly #outraged #Hurtados #family #Jossmery #country #house #quotamazes #mequot