He doesn’t believe anything! Magaly Medina claims that christian dominguez he talks nonsense and lies about his divorce.

The singer christian dominguez he took advantage of a few minutes of his program “América hoy” to clarify how his divorce process with Tania Ríos is going, because -according to him- he was already officially a divorced man. However, Magaly Medina came out to say that the cumbiambero process does not exist in any court, according to her investigations. The TV presenter points out that she is not convinced by what the ex says Karla Tarazona and that the only one who believes in his word is Pamela Francohis current partner, with whom he could marry soon.

What did Magaly Medina say about Christian Domínguez?

the driver of “Magaly TV, the firm” He commented on Domínguez’s statements given on the morning program “América hoy”, where he confirmed that he was already divorced, but that he is waiting for his civil status to appear on his National Identity Document (DNI).

Given this, Magaly Medina stated that she does not believe anything and said: “It is very likely that Christian Domínguez has started a divorce trial on grounds here in Peru and that logically the divorce resolution may have come out, but I say: ‘Yes You already have the divorce resolution, what’s the problem in keeping the wedding quiet and putting the little piece of paper, this is the resolution, my divorce came out, we didn’t have children and my divorce came out?’ (…) We have been investigating and there is no divorce trial for him in any court.”

Magaly Medina mistrusts Christian Domínguez

Magaly Medina He also added: “No more than pure stupidity comes out of his mouth sometimes. I say: ‘How can he have publicly announced that he is already divorced and, nevertheless, the one who was or is his wife, Tania Ríos, from the United States , always tells us that up to now he knows nothing”.

“We really don’t know if what he tells us is true or not. The only one who believes him is Pamela Franco, the rest of us are very suspicious of his word,” the renowned presenter concluded.