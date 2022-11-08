congratulates her! Magaly Medina shared a preview of the revealing images that Xoana González and Olenka Zimmermann recorded for their respective OnlyFans accounts.

Argentina is dedicated to sharing adult content videos with her husband on the well-known platform. For this reason, for some time, she announced that she wanted to collaborate with another content creator in the application and, finally, she revealed to her followers that she was the chosen one. Willax Television.

What did Magaly Medina say?

The ‘Urraca’ assured that Olenka “now fully entered the platform for adults”. This after she criticized her for “cheating” her subscribers by uploading nude photos from her past calendars.

“Today we have some images… Xoana is doing ‘mischief’ in Lima, she has joined Olenka to record on OnlyFans. We have had access to the recording of these images and, of course, we are going to pass on the parts that we can pass on. Olenka has let down her hair, which before was even shown with stockings in the Only and took photos of her from 10 years ago, now she decided to enter it with force ”, revealed the ATV driver.

In addition, Medina said that Javier GonzalezXoana’s husband, was the one who recorded the scene between the two. “The night promises, spread the word to your partners. I don’t know what happened to them and they know who was recording, Javier González, Xoana’s husband, and according to Xoana, he was the happiest recording the two of them touching each other, dancing and even kissing ”, admitted the journalist, laughing.

The behind the scenes of the video of Olenka and Xoana

High voltage production! The cameras of “Love and fire” went to the department of Xoana González to interview the protagonists. The Argentine model was excited to learn that the driver had an open mind and a willingness to create content on OnlyFans.

“It is the first time (that I see it). I congratulated her for cheering up, I love that she breaks with schemes. (I wondered) To what extent is she going to be encouraged, ”said Xoana, who after seeing the already published videos of Olenka, she said excitedly:“ Here you can do something very interesting ”.

Olenka and Xoana believe that ‘Gato’ Cuba and Anthony Aranda have no potential for OnlyFans: “Bored”

Olenka Zimmermann and Xoana González appeared on the set of “Amor y Fuego” to give details of their recent collaboration. Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter took advantage of the opportunity and were consulted by Rodrigo Cuba and Anthony Aranda, ex-husband and current partner of Melissa Paredes, respectively. Adult content creators said they are not fit to venture into OnlyFans.

“Qualities? El floro”, said the Argentine about the ‘Gato’ Cuba. “No”, was the simple answer of the presenter. The ‘activator’ did not have better comments. “I’ve already passed that wave, a person who likes the mirror more than me, get out of here, I want him far away,” exclaimed Xoana.

Olenka Zimmermann and Xoana González in OnlyFans

In August 2022, Olenka Zimmermann, 53, announced that she was going on OnlyFans. “I will not do porn,” the former host of “Impact Chronicles” said at the time. At the news of her, Xoana González was the first to come out of it to support her: “There is nothing more beautiful than feeling comfortable and free in each other’s skin.”

Xoana González talks about Olenka

After this collaboration, Xoana González gave an interview to the program “Magaly TV: la firma”. The model could not help but comment on the good chemistry she had with the presenter of “Impact Chronicles”, Olenka Zimmermann, and pointed out that although at first she thought she was “calm”, her attitude surprised her, so she remained totally satisfied.

“I was surprised, he brings them. Several kisses, we rubbed the tet …, I no longer know which way I kick, “said the model with a laugh, who also said that it was her husband, Javier González, who recorded the entire scene and showed more than happy.

Fátima Segovia hints at Xoana: “I am the queen of OnlyFans and I don’t need to speak ill”

Let us remember that on several occasions, Xoana González has assured that the content of Fatima Segovia she does not convince the public because, according to her, she does not transmit chemistry with her partner and her videos do not have a good audiovisual production.

“I’m doing very well because I’m the queen of OnlyFans and I thank all my subscribers, that’s why they don’t see me sitting somewhere or talking bad about someone. I don’t need it,” said the comedic actress.

about your income, Fatima Segovia he preferred not to reveal the amount of money he earns due to crime. “I’m not going to say how much I earn because of a security issue and because I don’t like to say: ‘Oh! I have spent so much money. I don’t like to brag,” she maintained.