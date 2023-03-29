The host had strong words against the boxer after he stated that he did not react to Makanaky’s statements because He thought he was “lying”.

He did not give him a break. Jonathan Maicelo is in the eye of the storm for his unfortunate interview with the tiktoker Makanaky, who revealed that he had outraged a minor many years ago. The former boxing champion granted an interview to latin television to try to justify their inaction in the face of the influencer’s statements. The athlete stated that he continued to ask the content creator details about the crime in question because he believed that he “was lying to him.”

What did Magaly Medina say?

After the excuses Jonathan Maicelo, the driver Magaly Medina He came forward and harshly criticized the boxer for not having real arguments to defend his actions.

“The one who has come out to defend himself is Jonathan Maicelo and it is a defense, which I must say, so badly argued because now everyone wants to defend themselves,” the ATV presenter began by saying.

“When are you a communicator and journalist here? Oh, please, those are not excuses”, attacked the ‘Urraca’.

Finally, Medina congratulated the Regional Government of Callao for finalizing the contract with Jonathan Maicelo as a result of the interview he did to the tiktoker, in which he made an apology for gang rape.

“What is this man going to promote the sport, he promotes violence and promotes it not only in those types of interviews that he does to his guests, but always, I think it is part of his daily life”, sentenced the presenter of the entertainment program.