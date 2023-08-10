He gave him his support. Magaly Medina referred to the love break between Leysi Suárez and jamie la torre, after the ampay issued last Monday, August 7. In the images, the father of the dancer’s daughter can be seen entering the apartment of another woman in the Barranco district.

The comic exactriz spoke through her Instagram account and revealed that her partner’s alleged infidelity ended their romance. “I appreciate the concern of each of the media and especially my followers. I’m sorry to say that my relationship ends today. Please, I ask for respect for my youngest daughter and my family.”wrote the dancer.

What did Magaly Medina say about Leysi Suárez?

Magaly Medina noted that he admires the way leysi suarez He faced the scandal after his partner’s ampay. She praised her dignity and empowerment in a situation of alleged disloyalty.

“Today she has issued a public statement ending her relationship, she took matters into her own hands and did what her dignity and self-respect asked her to do. It can be very painful.” said the entertainment journalist after the radical decision of the former member of Beautiful soul.

Added to this, theMagpie‘ admitted that leysi suarez You must be experiencing a very complicated situation after the transmission of the ampay: “When there is a disappointment of that nature, a public humiliation, a huge lack of respect… she has made that drastic decision because she is offended and outraged. Of course, other things will come later, that reconciliations, because they have lived together for several years, have a daughter in common, have to decide what day the father sees her, what days the mother sees her, who is going to take care of this or that thing or economic matter”.

What did Leysi Suárez say when he saw Jaime La Torre’s ampay?

leysi suarezwas intercepted by a reporter from ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ to tell her about theampaywhich would be shown hours later. The press man told the dancer that her partner had been seen staying at the house ofKaren Bustamante Navarro.

“We have some images that we want to show you of your husband. Do you know Karen Bustamante?”, said the reporter before the dancer’s conduction- Leysi pointed out that he did not know the identity of the young woman in the video, refusing to answer any more questions, very uncomfortable: “I don’t know, who is it? I don’t know her (…). It could be her friend, I don’t know, I haven’t asked her”.

How was the ampay to Leysi Suárez’s husband?

Jaime La Torre, Leysi Suárez’s husband, was “protected” by staying in an apartment with an unknown woman. Added to this, the next day he picked her up, accompanied by her daughter, and took her to the airport. According to the images of the Magaly program, both entered a home in the Barranco district and were not seen leaving until the next day.

What does Leysi Suárez’s statement say?

Leysi Suárez stopped keeping silent after the ‘ampay’ and let her feelings be noted through a statement on her social networks and revealed that her relationship with Jaime La Torre came to an end.

“I’m sorry to say that my relationship ends today. Please, I ask for respect for my youngest daughter and family. Also, tell you that I will continue with my already agreed presentations and my radio program,” said the radio host.

