The Telethon 2023, carried out last weekend, was highly questioned on social networks. The presence of Andrés Hurtado at this charity event, in which he ended up shedding some tears after not reaching the finish line, caused outrage among Internet users. After that, users did not hesitate to remind the TV presenter that, in 2022, he attacked this collection. Given the wave of criticism towards the popular ‘Chibolín’, Magaly Medina was pronounced.

What did Magaly Medina say about the presence of Andrés Hurtado at Telethon 2023?

Magaly Medina He gave an interview to a local media in which he gave his opinion on why the planned collection for the event was not reached. Telethon 2023. “If it goes wrong, it is because of its organizer and the organization. Another thing, the channels are no longer like the times of yesteryear, now they are going through an economic crisis. That is why this event was only broadcast during certain hours (…). That must also be taken into account when saying, well, the goal was not reached,” he commented.

On the other hand, Medina She revealed that she was summoned to this charity event. “They looked for me to take over the leadership, I did not accept because I am not a second-rate dish,” she said in conversation with Infobae Perú.

After that, the popular ‘Urraca’ spoke about the criticism towards Andres Hurtado for his participation in the Telethon 2023. “He is a funny character, comedian, funny, who He makes me laugh in ‘La casa de Magaly’, he is for the ATV reality show, but not enough to give him the baton of a great charity (…). The mistake lies with those who put it there. “I wouldn’t have chosen it.”he finished.

What decision did Andrés Hurtado make after receiving criticism for his participation in the Telethon?

Andres HurtadoHe participated in the recent edition of the Telethon, in which he broke down in the middle of the live broadcast for not achieving the goal set at the beginning. In that sense, they sought to raise more than 12 million; However, only 8,017,217 million soles were reached.

After this event, social media users wrote their critics and even more so when the popular ‘Chibolín’ published some videos of his experience at the Telethon. Due to the wave of detractors, the TV presenter made the decision to limit the comments of his followers on his official Instagram account.

Hurtado limited the comments of his followers on his social networks. Photo: Instagram/Andrés Hurtado

