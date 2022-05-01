Magaly Medina made his opinion known about the message that Erika Villalobos broadcast this April 29 via Instagramafter the ampay of Aldo Miyashiro. The television figure felt that the actress referred to her and did not hesitate to respond through her program on atvs.

The host felt that the actress was referring to her and her program when she railed against people who “are capable of inventing things in order to continue hurting.” This is why she decided to reply to him during her live show on April 29.

What did Magaly Medina say about Érika Villalobos’s message?

“What surprises me is a part of his message that I can’t understand. She seems to say ‘I didn’t want to find out’, and that amazes me because I have considered her independent, with character and empowered, ”explained Magaly Medina.

In the same way, he assured that he felt that Érika Villalobos attacked his work.

“I don’t understand what you mean by ‘people who are throwing crap.’ What we have discovered is nothing illegal, but rather I think that she, suddenly, knew what her husband’s activities were. (…) Homes are not destroyed because someone has a program like mine, homes are destroyed by themselves. In a marriage there are two people, both of them have the responsibility of working for that union. I feel touched because I should say: ‘Thank you to the people who made me open my eyes,’” she added.

The message of Erika Villalobos

Érika Villalobos spoke for the first time after the broadcast of Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay with Fiorella Retiz. The actress dedicated a few lines to the people who have attacked her on networks and have caused the issue to become more mediatic.

“He has put aside all this crap that people have tried to throw away just for the sake of destroying. People who are going to be able to continue inventing things in order to continue harming and destroying, ”he expressed on the platform.

Denisse Dibós praises Érika Villalobos

Art producer Denisse Dibós did not hesitate to speak out about the difficult situation that her close friend Érika Villalobos is experiencing after images of her husband Aldo Miyashiro with reporter Fiorella Retiz were released.

Érika Villalobos reappears in a public event after the protection of Aldo Miyashiro. Photo: Arturo Puescas / Facebook

Given this, he stated for the newspaper El popular: “The only thing we can talk about Érika is that Érika is a great woman, a great actress, a great artist, she also worked with us many years ago, she is part of the Preludio family, not only her but her beautiful children who are extremely talented. She was always like this (strong) and always will be. Whatever happens to us, her work is going to be important for her, we are going to move forward and we are going to support each other ”.

Erika Villalobos appreciates the support

Érika Villalobos did not hesitate to thank the signs of affection she received from her fans and colleagues after the images that confirmed her husband Aldo Miyashiro’s infidelity were released.

“I thought I had some good friends and I have realized that I have many. I am totally amazed at how many people I can trust and put my hands on the fire for,” she said via Instagram video.

The artist spoke about her situation. Photo: Erika Villalobos/Instagram

Magaly Medina advises Érika Villalobos

The host of shows took several minutes from her television program to talk about the recent video that the actress uploaded to social networks thanking the support that people have given her after the ampay starring her still husband Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz.

In addition, he took the opportunity to give some advice to the artist, who would be defending his ex-partner, according to Magaly. “Women deserve more than the crumbs we receive. That is a first lesson. I am glad that, in these circumstances, she had a lot of solidarity from her friends and an audience that felt empathy for her pain, ”she said during her program.

Érika Villalobos clarifies that she will not explain her life

Érika Villalobos had an interview with the youtuber Carlos Orozco, where he told various details of his professional and private life. However, she acknowledged that she is in everyone’s sights after the scandal involving her husband, but she explained that she has always preferred to keep her life away from the cameras.

“If I want, I don’t answer, it’s what I normally do. I do not like to talk about my life, people think that I have to give them an explanation, I have not been chosen by the people, maybe a politician, not me, I always talk about my life when I want to talk, “he said.

Magaly Medina sympathizes with Érika Villalobos

Magaly Medina spoke about the last appearances made by the national artist in the midst of the controversies over the protection of her ex-partner Aldo Miyashiro. In this way, the communicator showed her concern when she saw the actress with a rather dejected attitude.

“His face was not the most pleasant. She looked worn out and had sadness impregnated in her eyes, in her expression and in her entire face. She is obviously suffering and she can’t hide it at all, despite her acting classes,” she expressed. “That pain is so deep that she can’t give a smile, she can’t put a smile on her expression,” added the ATV presenter.

Magaly Medina warns Aldo Miyashiro

After the recent controversy, Érika Villalobos gave interviews to two media outlets in which she talked about her life and how she felt. During an interview with Carlos Orozco, the actress referred to Aldo Miyashiro and Magaly Medina had a harsh opinion about these statements.

“He has said it clearly. Miyashiro, listen, she’s not coming back to you. She implies that she is not holding grudges, she likes to close stages. Those messages are more than direct, she no longer needs to say more things. (Erika) must have mixed feelings,” she recounted.

Érika Villalobos returns to the theater after infidelity

The actress ignored the comments and criticisms about Aldo Miyashiro’s infidelity and continued with her acting career rehearsing for the play “Everyone Comes Back, a Musical for Reunion”.

This May 11, Érika Villalobos will make her debut on stage and the presentations will be available until Sunday, July 3. This event is produced by her colleague Denisse Dibós and will take place at the Municipal Theater.