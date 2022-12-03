Magaly Medina took pity on guinea pig Renato from “En boca de todos” the night of this December 2. After issuing a note that showed the famous unemployed rodent cleaning cars and working as a stevedore at Mesa Redonda in downtown Lima to cover his expenses, the driver offered him a live job, but wearing his old “Urraca” suit, because that’s how It started on TV.

“ If in the new women’s program that they are going to do on América TV, well, no way, you will have to come here. What are we going to do? For now, go do your Christmas shows. Do not abandon the children once you start doing the show, as well as with all the jobs we got you today, “said the ATV figure with a laugh.