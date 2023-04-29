Magaly Medina She did not remain silent and commented on the last entry in “America today” after the departure of Brunella Horna for unspecified health reasons. Valeria Piazza was chosen to join Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Edson Dávila and Christian Domínguez in conducting However, for the ‘Urraca’, the former Miss Peru does not have the experience or presence for such a position and it would be a move of the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel so that she does not “overshadow” her.

“Brunella is not that she has left a great void there, it is not that it is very difficult to replace her, it is the easiest. Valeria Piazza is a little girl who is just beginning, who has a little block to replace Rebeca Escribans when she’s not there, she doesn’t have Rebeca’s grace, she still needs to prepare more. As a driver, she is still green,” Medina said.

Magaly explains why they chose Valeria Piazza

The ATV figure also explained why he believes they chose Pierre Cateriano’s wife. “If they had put Sofía Franco, who has more room on television sets, she would have eaten her alive and Ethel would have disappeared because, between ‘Retoquitos’ and Sofía Franco, they disappeared from the map,” she said.

“Ethel cannot pretend to bring someone who has more experience than her, more mastery of the stage, so she brings a harmless Valeria Piazza who only covers little holes and is not going to take anyone’s place”, held.

Consider that there are many drivers in “America today”

Finally, Magaly Medina expressed her annoyance at seeing that there are so many drivers in a magazine and gave the “America Today” team as an example.

“There are four co-drivers, five with Brunella, can’t they be four? They are so… why so many people? In this type of set, you are on your own, your personality makes you fill the entire space. I don’t need it, I don’t want it, they cover me up, they make me a bulge. They need four, they can’t between them, five have to be, “he said.

Valeria Piazza excited to enter “America Today”

After being officially introduced as the new co-host of “América hoy”, Valeria Piazza made a publication on her social networks where she expressed her excitement for this opportunity.

“Today I started a new driving challenge. Starting today I will be with you at @americahoytv. Thank you very much for thinking of me, the team for making me feel so comfortable and for all the nice messages I have received. I promise to give my 100% and that in the time that we have a lot of fun in the morning, “he wrote.

Valeria Piazza was trolled by ‘Giselo’

The new host of “America Today” was getting ready to present her first note on the program, but decided to quote her block of shows. At that moment “Giselo” interrupted her: “A little while, sorry, sorry, don’t come here to make cherry, here it’s already your job and don’t come to mention those things, please continue,” she said.

