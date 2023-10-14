Magaly Medina She was held in the Santa Mónica prison for the crime of defamation accused by the Peruvian national team soccer player. Paolo Guerrero. Justice found her guilty and the ‘Magpie’ also had to pay 200,000 soles to Guerrero as civil reparation; However, in an interview with Beto Ortiz, his former lawyer Cesar Nagasaki He assured that the trial was full of irregularities.

“In the case of Paolo Guerrero, some time later, an NGO established that there was an improper payment situation and that Magaly Medina is sentenced for bribery (…). There were many irregularities that were faced in that process. (…) A president of the Court was involvedNagasaki stated. Magaly Medina spoke about the statements: “The investigations carried out by (the NGO) brought to light issues that, if they had been disseminated at the time, would have been scandalous.”