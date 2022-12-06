The driver Magaly Medina He used his Instagram account to deny what was said by the legal expert Mónica Salas, who was present on the program “D’Tomorrow”where he assured that the ‘Urraca’ could not talk about his legal dispute with Lucho Cáceres on television or social networks.

“I have listened, I have read that there are so many comments on social networks that have absolutely nothing to do with the truth, of the sentence of a judge in the case of Lucho Cáceres… that I cannot speak anything about him, that I would have to go to jail, that I must pay 70,000 soles. That I’m almost an area now. There are many things that the popular rumor can spread, but the truth is only one and I will tell you tonight”, said ‘Urraca’.