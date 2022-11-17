Through social networks, Magaly Medina He informed all his followers that he will not be on the air in his program on Wednesday, November 16, since he is not in optimal health conditions. Likewise, he clarified that the production will be in charge of broadcasting a past edition of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

“I have to apologize to all of you because I can’t go on the air today. I have a very cold and a pharyngitis. I’ve been with a fever all day, so it’s better that I rest and tomorrow I’ll go on the air, “said the ‘Urraca’ through her Instagram stories.

Likewise, he asked for the understanding of the faithful viewers for his absence in front of the screen. “Today you will see a program made previously. So I hope you’ll excuse me. And if everything is fine, tomorrow we will meet again at 9.45 pm, thank you for understanding, ”she added.

We will expand shortly…