Magaly Medina announced the unfortunate death of his father Luis Medina at 93 years of age this morning and shocked his followers. In the afternoon, the television host arrived at the wake that takes place in Surco and avoided declaring before the press, although she appreciated the expressions of solidarity. The journalist is going through an extremely difficult time, especially since in recent times she had been reporting the health complications suffered by her parent.

At night, the ATV figure is watching over his father. His brothers, relatives and even friends of the channel, such as Marcello Cúneo, general manager of Grupo ATV, also arrived at the place. Recently, in dialogue with Trome, the communicator revealed that this Thursday, March 23, it will not air on “Magaly TV, the firm”, as it will prioritize being with the family on a momentous day.

Magaly Medina says goodbye to her father Luis Medina in Surco. Photo: Composition LR/Omar Coca/URPI-LR

Magaly Medina reported that her father was in poor health

Magaly Medina He had already communicated that his 93-year-old father had health complications from pneumonia and, as a result, the family was not having a good time. “I get up in the morning because I have discipline, but I don’t feel well,” said ‘Urraca’ during an interview with Trome.

The driver even decided to spend Valentine’s Day with her father. She brought him a bouquet of pink roses and shared the emotional encounter that she had through her social networks. “Flowers for my ‘Valentín’ of a lifetime”wrote in the description of the post.

Susy Díaz sends a message to Magaly for the death of her father

Susy Díaz was surprised by the news: “What! Magaly’s father has died! No, my God! At how old? ”, She said at the beginning, to which the reporter replied, “At 93 years old”. Flor Polo’s mother also showed her support: “Strength and strengthen, parents are not eternal, but that’s life. Parents are not eternal, but they are always there by our side. He is a little angel who is going to protect her, ”he added