New directions! Radiomar listeners will have a great surprise, since this Monday, April 12, the space opens Radiomar’s crazy hour, led by Magaly Medina.

The ATV figure will take control of the program for a day to entertain his entire audience.

What surprise will Magaly get? As you recall, a month ago, during your first visit to the station, Sheyla Rojas He surprised her with a call in which he welcomed him, however, it is not known what will happen this time, since many characters and loyal fans of the space will be able to make their respective calls and ask their questions.

Radiomar’s crazy hour It is a concept created with the aim of surprising listeners for a specific space. His most beloved figures on the small screen will now be in trouble, since although they develop an outstanding job in their different professional tasks, conducting a purely salsa proposal is a greater challenge and that they have accepted with the sole purpose of rewarding their followers .

In this way, Magaly Medina will be the host who starts this dynamic of the program. Later, on Tuesday, the post will be passed to Sofía Franco, who will also direct the space for a day. Throughout the week, different figures from the media will be present in La hora loca de Radiomar.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.