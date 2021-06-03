Vasco Madueño visited the set of Magaly TV, the firm last Wednesday, June 2, to talk about the controversy with his father Guillermo Davila.

In the presence of Magaly Medina, the 19-year-old also took the opportunity to demonstrate his talent for singing. After listening to it, the host affirmed that it will help him in his musical training.

The television presenter assured that she will request support from the organization Sinfonía por el Perú, from the tenor Juan Diego Flórez, so that Vasco can study lyrical singing in an institution.

“If your father doesn’t want to take over, I’m going to appeal to Sinfonía por el Perú, this non-profit organization that helps many children in the country and is led by our tenor Juan Diego Flórez,” he said. Medina.

Vasco Madueño on Guillermo Dávila

At another point in the interview, the boy told about the few times he had contact with the interpreter Guillermo Davila. Also, he referred to his controversial statements.

“When I turned 18 he came back to look for me, always with third parties, to come and want to fix things. I believed her, I made it very easy for her. I opened my arms to him so I could see us, be together. But time went by and nothing happened, “said the young man.

Madueño added that, although he knows that he is in Peru to be part of La voz, he made no attempt to meet. “The producer called and we just talked, but the truth is I no longer trust him. It seems to me that he is a politician, not a musician ”, he declared.

