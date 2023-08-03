Magaly Medina He is one of the most representative people of the Peruvian show business. Her show programs not only made her famous, they also caused her legal problems and constant criticism. During an interview that she had with the journalist Veronica Linaresshe revealed that her only son, Gianmarco MendozaHe knew how to deal with it and today he is happy living in another country.

In addition, she pointed out that her only heir will not receive a single sun from her and that she plans to spend it all with her current husband, Alfredo Zambrano. What is the reason for the drastic decision?

Why won’t Magaly Medina leave an inheritance to her only son?

The popular “Urraca” revealed that some time ago her 38-year-old son decided to move to another country due to the harassment he received on the street and in the networks. “Some time ago she decided to go live abroad. I love that my son is away,” said the redhead.

In this sense, Magaly clarified that “children belong to life and must be released.” She added that she is happy to know that her cocky can now have an ordinary life like any non-famous person.

Regarding the reason why he would not leave him a single sun, he pointed out: “He already has his education and each one gets his education. (…) He already has his future assured.” In addition, she stressed that her money will be spent with her husband.

Magaly Medina assures that her son, Gianmarco Mendoza, is proud of her

After some statements by Aida Martínez about the relationship between Gianmarco Mendoza and Magaly Medina, the host decided to go out and respond emphatically.

“That does not mean that I have a bad relationship with him, he is my son, he is the most valuable thing that life has given me and that is how I will continue to protect him. She can’t talk as if she knows the privacy of my house. And she added: “My son is a very proud man of what his mother has achieved in life, very proud of his mother.”