This Friday, July 14, it was learned that Magaly Medina, well-known television presenter, was sentenced by the Judiciary to one year and eight months in suspended prison. Through the official networks of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima, it was learned through a statement that the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” You will also have to comply with some provisions filed by the country’s justice system. We tell you the details in the following note.

Why was Magaly Medina convicted by the Judiciary?

The well-known ex-footballer Jefferson Farfan filed a lawsuit against Magaly Medina. He alleged that the television figure recorded with a drone inside his home while a party was being held, in 2019. On that occasion, it was revealed that the former athlete was with Yahaira Plasencia when it was publicly said that they had ended their relationship .

Although the first complaint was rejected in 2020, the defense of the ‘Foquita’ appealed and the process continued until, finally, this Friday, July 14, the sentence was handed down and the measures that the controversial ‘Urraca’ will have to abide by . She received a year and eight months in prison suspended for committing the “crime against honor and aggravated defamation.”

What measures will Magaly Medina have to comply with after her sentence?

After knowing the sentence against Magaly Medina after Jefferson Farfán won the trial For the crime against honor and aggravated defamation, the 38th Criminal Liquidating Court of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima announced the measures that the ATV presenter will have to comply with.

“Under rules of conduct for a period of one year (…) Imposing a year and eight months of suspended prison sentence and the payment of S/100,000 for civil compensation. While the producer Patrick Llamo Arquézolo was provided for the reservation of the conviction under rules of conduct”, indicates the judicial body.