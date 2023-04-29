The followers of “Magaly TV, the firm” tune in to the show program from Monday to Friday so as not to miss any uncovering of the most controversial characters of the national show business. However, this 28th of April, the public was worried after not seeing Magaly Medina live. Through their respective social networks, the popular ‘Urraca’ revealed the reason that led her not to host her television space broadcast by the ATV signal tonight.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly bets on romance between Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa: They have chemistry

Why didn’t Magaly Medina appear live on her show?

Magaly Medina He published, through his Instagram account, various videos in which he showed that he was outside the country. While she was on a plane, the popular ‘Urraca’ revealed that she would move to Spain at the request of your spouse Alfredo Zambranowho is about to celebrate his birthday.

“This is a little getaway. We’re leaving because it’s the birthday of a very special person, my husband. He had an idea of ​​where to celebrate his birthday, so here we go,” held the show host in the clip.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly praises Josetty Hurtado after acquiring a Rolls-Royce: “She has it well deserved”

Magaly Medina shines with the daughter of Alfredo Zambrano in Spain

The show host Magaly Medina He also shared other clips along with the daughter of Alfredo Zambrano in Seville, Spain. Apparently, the young woman was encouraged to accompany the couple on this trip to celebrate the birthday of her parent.

Undoubtedly, the daughter of the Peruvian notary has a good relationship with the show hostsince, at all times, he was smiling next to the popular ‘Urraca’.

#Magaly #Medina #didnt #live #broadcast #program