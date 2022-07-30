Magaly Medina She is a TV figure who is characterized by prioritizing her work as a host and leaving her love life in reserve, away from the screens. Although she is more than in love with her current husband, alfredo zambranoIt is known that he was not the first to steal the heart of the controversial presenter.

In fact, before reaching the altar with the well-known notary, the “Urraca” got married, even twice. In the following note, we tell you more about the ex-husbands of the ATV figure and the reason for her separation with each of them.

Her marriage to Marco Mendoza

Magaly Medina met Mark Mendoza at the age of 19. Although they did not last long as a couple, shortly after finishing, the famous presenter found out that she was expecting a baby with whom she was the first in love with her, so she resumed a stormy relationship that culminated in divorce .

In a conversation with Andrea Llosa, Medina indicated that her ex-partner had a horrible character and would not let her study or work. “I was not even allowed to work. Against her will, I applied to the University of Huacho and studied business administration for a whole year,” she said.

On the other hand, she stated that it was she who put an end to the romance, because she could not stand the daily fights at home. “I prepared every step of my separation. I was very mean to him I was not convinced by his crying and I left him , as an old shoe is left. Yes, (he loved me) very much,” she added.

The aforementioned relationship with César Lengua

After his first divorce, Magaly Medina started a relationship with Caesar Tongue, one of his press officers and also his teacher. The love between the two was so strong that they married some time later and the journalist assumed the role of father for the driver’s son.

“I am getting married for the second time, at the age of 26, with César Lengua, who was my professor at Jaime Bausate y Meza (university) and one of my bosses. He assumes the role of father in front of my son and that is something that I have to be thankful for”, he detailed in an interview in 2019.

Although Lengua was an important part of Medina’s life, not everything was rosy and, in an interview with Beto Ortiz, she pointed out that she divorced the communicator because it was difficult for her to deal with her then-husband’s addiction.

“ I have dealt with my ex-husband’s cocaine use. It was a horrible time in my life, I tried to save a person who I consider very intelligent. He is the father of my son, not his biological father, but his father,” he explained.

Marco Mendoza did not comply with alimony

According to the driver’s own words, Marco Mendoza was blunt in refusing to provide alimony for his son, so Magaly had to play the role of father and mother for his descendant Gianmarco Mendoza.

“I had to work to send for milk and diapers. Over time, my ex-husband understood and sent for the expenses, but fundamentally my son was my responsibility all my life, “the ‘Urraca’ told RRP Noticias.