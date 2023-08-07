Magaly Medina She is known for her famous ampays in Peruvian entertainment, which, most of the time, involves infidelity or compromising situations. Through her programMagaly TV, the firm‘, the host has revealed videos and audios that have often generated various comments and even legal claims. However, there was an occasion in which she the known ‘Magpie‘ decided to save the evidence he had.

We refer to the second ampay discovered at Barbara Cayo, which did not air at the request of the actress. But who did she star in it with and why did Magaly later regret it?

What was the only ampay that Magaly Medina did not take out?

As Magaly Medina has revealed in various interviews, the ampay for Bárbara Cayo with Carlos Thorton was not the only one she had to bring to light.

“(A) Bárbara Cayo I had taken several ampays from her and she had another ampay, after Thorton, from her tapping with a paw. I didn’t want to talk to her and in the end she talked to everyone and they convinced me to talk to her because the womanshe was desperate, she cried and cried; and I answered because she is finally a woman and a motherand she had separated from her first husband because of the first ampay,” said the redhead in an interview for the program ‘JB en ATV’.

Why does Magaly regret not having taken Bárbara Cayo’s second ampay?

After Barbara said in an interview that the emotional stress of the ampay was what caused her brain cancer, Magaly Medina He came out to speak on the program ‘Andrea at noon’. She said that after telling that lie, when they met in a restaurant, the actress Cayo approached “Urraca” to insult her and say many unpleasant things.

For her part, Magaly decided not to respond and just ignore her, but stressed that, after these events, she regrets not having taken the second ampay.

Magaly Medina was the one who discovered the Bárbara Cayo ampay with Carlos Thorton. Photo: composition LR

Who was the protagonist of Magaly Medina’s first ampay?

The man who gave Magaly Medina the first ampay was the actor Paul Martin, who appeared very casual in some images that the host exposed on December 18, 1997.

“Here is the video in which Paul Martin is seen in Varadero, Cuba, away from the cameras, away from the people who know him here in Lima. See how unprejudiced you are when no one sees you, ”he mentioned on his program before presenting the report.

