Magaly Medina she has been criticized for not finishing her journalism career for many years. The host has achieved success on television, she became the “Queen of the ampays” and now leads a life of luxury, between money, travel and fame. The only thing she hasn’t gotten is her coveted college degree.

In this note we tell you all the details of the story of Magaly Medina and the reasons why she decided to leave the university classrooms permanently.

Where and what did Magaly Medina study?

When she was very young, Magaly Medina came to Lima from her native Huacho to start study journalism at Jaime Bausate University and Meza , which at that time was a high school. Two and a half years later he had to abandon the professional career. Her parents did not support her anymore.

What few know is that the presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm” also studied Business Administration, but at the University of Huacho.

Why was Magaly Medina unable to finish the race?

In an interview with Andrea Llosa, Magaly Medina revealed that she did not finish her degree because she became pregnant with her only child , Gianmarco Mendoza Medina.

Becoming a single mother was an impediment for her, as she did not have enough money to pay for her studies. Despite her adversities, she continued her passion for journalism and looked for work in local newspapers.

Magaly Medina proud of not finishing the race

On Monday, May 23, Magaly Medina responded to Ethel Pozo, who stated that she has a postgraduate degree in communications and the ability to exclusively interview characters like Melissa Paredes. The ATV driver minimized the studies of Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter and she was proud that she had not finished her university career.

“I am proud of what I have achieved in my journalistic life, even if it hurts, I consider myself a journalist, from the core. Before this profession existed, it was a job to be a journalist. It was not taught in universities, the journalist was made in the newsrooms and in the street. I come from that old school. I had no one to pay for my studies, I had to work to support my son and to support myself. Those are the laurels that I have in my life”, she expressed.

Magaly Medina left her ATV show in 2012

The television host decided to seek new opportunities and experiences in 2012, announcing her departure from ATV, indicating that she had planned to leave the show program since 2010.

At that time, Magaly Medina was moved by television and dedicated some emotional words to her audience and close family. “Hello, good evening, welcome to my latest Magaly TV show. This program that for 15 years gave me the best satisfaction of my life and that allowed me to make my loved ones happy”. pointed out the Peruvian presenter.