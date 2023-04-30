Magaly Medinaa TV host and known for the various ‘ampays’ that she has revealed, ventured to be one more of the ‘bricheros’ that exist in Cusco, the imperial city. As is known, these characters, men and women, seek to establish love relationships with foreign tourists. However, the adventure of the popular “Urraca” did not go as she had planned, since she was exposed by compatriots. We will tell you below what happened to the current host of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

Magaly Medina as a ‘brichera’ in Cusco

Magaly Medina traveled to Cusco at the request of her producer. It should be noted that at that time she worked on the TV channel Frecuencia Latina. To perform as ‘brichera’was prepared with a black wig with bangs.

Magaly Medina did not go unnoticed by local tourists, who recognized her for her way of laughing. Photo: LR Composition/Instragram Shot/YouTube Shot

the raid of the ‘magpie’ It began sitting in a local bar in the imperial navel. She changed her name and introduced herself to the tourists as tilsa. Finding himself near the bar of said nightclub, it was easy for him to start a first conversation.

Thus, he first spoke to a young Frenchman. After flirting with each other, he invited her back to visit her country and paid her various compliments. after him, Magalyconverted into a ‘brichera’, met with an American citizen and an Israeli citizen.

Her journey in the shoes of a ‘brichera’ ended when one of the gentlemen from the bar recognized her by name and surname. From that moment on, more curious people came to confirm her identity, in addition to asking for her autographs and photos. The peculiar tone of her voice gave her away.

What does it mean to be a ‘brichero’ in Cusco?

According to an article published by Martha Hildebrandt, a ‘brichero’, whether in Cusco or elsewhere, is a person who “seeks to establish sentimental relationships with European or North American tourists in order to obtain a visa.”

This peculiar term comes from the union of the English noun “bridge” which means “bridge” and the Spanish suffix -ero.

The ‘bricheros’ seek to establish sentimental relationships with tourists in order to obtain a visa. Photo: Google

How tall is Magaly Medina?

The media host of television, Magaly Medina, measures approximately 1.67 cm in height, according to a report from the specialized portal BodySize. Due to her particular voice and her physical characteristics such as her face and height, citizens in Cusco recognized the famous woman in her raid as ‘brichera’.

Also, since Magaly Medina is not that tall, she usually wears heels to pose with other media figures who often visit the set of her television shows.

Magaly Medina is one of the most influential figures on television. Photo: capture ATV / The Republic

How old is Magaly Medina?

The famous Magaly Medina was born on March 31, 1963 in Huacho, so he is currently 60 years old. The television host caused a stir on social networks by making her age public and users did not hesitate to share her surprise:

https://imgmedia.larepublica.pe/640×998/larepublica/original/2023/03/31/6427484b3bc1c81df955f04b.webp Internet users praise Magaly Medina on social networks. Photo: Instagram capture/Magaly Medina

Who is the husband of Magaly Medina?

The famous ATV driver, Magaly Medina is married to the Peruvian notary and businessman Alfredo Zambrano. The two have been in a romantic relationship since 2011.