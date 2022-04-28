Magaly Medina He has discovered the infidelity of several couples on the show due to his investigators and, because of this, he received criticism from some television programs who showed his discomfort with the recent ampays and indicated that karma would come to him. That is why, this Wednesday, April 27, the show host referred to alfredo zambrano in the event that he committed an act of infidelity.

After the controversy between Aldo Miyashiro with Fiorella Retiz and Óscar del Portal with Fiorella Méndez, Magaly Medina publicly said that she would have no problem uncovering any deception by Alfredo Zambrano, and she would even be the first to expose it publicly.

What did Magaly Medina say?

“If it comes back to me, I will be the first to send my investigators to do it, the first to take it out and say it because I am a public figure. The day my husband turns me around, I’m going to find out”, stressed the popular ‘Urraca’.

“The entire public is looking at it with a magnifying glass, I am going to find out quickly and I am going to thank you, and I am going to speak with the same impartiality with which I treat these issues because it is so. In the same way that I treat the infidelities of others, I will treat in case it touches me. My husband is very clear about that, ”he pointed out.

Gisela Valcárcel criticizes Magaly Medina for exposing infidels

Gisela Valcárcel posted a video on her official Instagram account in which she criticized Magaly Medina for invading the privacy of public figures and judging people for their actions in the past.

“I will never agree with Roman circuses, never. People’s intimacy must be respected and even if my husband is, I don’t have to see him and everyone talks about how he took me out. There are not only families, let’s think about human dignity. The same thing that the others will do, is something that they will do with me and I say it from my role: I do not have to judge my husband publicly. I don’t have to do it.”, she expressed indignantly.