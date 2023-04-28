Ampay, saved me. The driver Magaly Medina recently talked about the flirtations in the “JB en ATV” skits, starring the comedic actors Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa. And it is that both show closeness in the humorous program and in their dialogues various hints are launched that leave the public with the intrigue of whether or not there is a relationship between them. Despite this, the popular ‘Urraca’ did not hesitate to issue a serious warning: that their jackals follow them in order to corroborate if a sentimental relationship exists.

Magaly, true to her style, threw a dart that will leave Alfredo and Gabriela’s privacy in suspense: “I have never supported Alfredo, because we have never followed him. But if we follow him… in half an hour he falls ”Medina said between laughs.