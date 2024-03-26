In the world of entertainment, where rumors and speculation are the order of the day, Magaly Medinapopular television host, has come forward to deny recent rumors that point to the end of her marriage to the notary Alfredo Zambrano. With her characteristic frankness and faithful style, the popular 'Urraca' has made clear the current situation of her relationship, revealing her annoyance at these unfounded comments.

YOU CAN SEE: Alfredo Zambrano and the time he broke up with Magaly Medina: “He did everything to forget her”

What did Magaly Medina say about rumors of the end of her marriage with Alfredo Zambrano?

Given the insistent rumors that circulated on social networks and some media outlets, Magaly Medina She did not remain silent and took advantage of her program to speak out this Monday, March 25.

“This alarms my family and friends, who ask us if it is true that we are separated. That is not true. That's what many, the 'haters', the enemies of this program would like. “They are anxious for news like this to be given to them,” Medina said with a tone of obvious annoyance.

“There are many people who want to see us separated, they are eager to hear news like this. The same thing that my followers wish for me, I wish them twice as much,” added the popular 'Urraca'.

This shows that the marriage between Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano remains strong and that both are closer than ever, which denies any indication of separation.

YOU CAN SEE: Did Magaly Medina fight with Alfredo Zambrano and travel alone to Miami? This is what the driver said

What is the love story between Alfredo Zambrano and Magaly Medina like?

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano They met in 2008, shortly after the show host was released from prison. During a dinner organized by Magaly's former producer, Ney Guerreroshe was introduced to the notary, who was already her admirer and had sent her flowers as a gesture of support during her time in prison.

The relationship had its ups and downs, including two notable breakups. The first occurred before their marriage, in 2016, attributed to personality differences and frequent fights.

During this time, Zambrano was rumored to have had an affair with Giuliana Rengifo, while Medina remained single. However, love was reborn in a nightclub in Asia and, shortly after, during a trip to Hawaii, Alfredo proposed to Magaly.

The second breakup occurred in 2021, when Medina announced the end of her marriage on her program, 'Magaly TV, la firma'. Despite this, the separation did not last long, since two months later they revealed that they had resumed their relationship.

How many years have Alfredo Zambrano and Magaly Medina been married?

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in December 2023. Throughout these years, they have proven to be a stable couple, overcoming obstacles together and keeping the flame of love alive. Their relationship continues to be one of the strongest in the Peruvian entertainment world.

#Magaly #Medina #upset #rumors #marriage #Alfredo #Zambrano #quotThat39s #likequot