Magaly Medina He had harsh words for Julián Zucchi in the latest edition of his program, broadcast on Monday, March 18. The show host was quite outraged by the behavior of the Argentine actor with her reporter Priscila Mateo outside her house. It should be noted that the popular 'Urraca' showed some images of her worker fearfully leaving Zucchi's home in the early hours of the morning and she did not hesitate to criticize the artist for exposing the woman whom she claims to love.

What did Magaly Medina say about Julián Zucchi's attitude towards Priscila Mateo?

Magaly Medina He began his Monday, March 18, show by making a revelation. The TV host said that Julián Zucchi invited her reporter Priscila Mateo to her apartment and did not have the gesture of accompanying her until she took the taxi when it was already dawn. The popular 'Urraca' was upset with the attitude of the Argentine actor because he only managed to smile from inside her home, while Priscila left worried because she did not want to be captured by cameras from some entertainment program.

“At night, Julián Zucchi invited the reporter Priscila Mateo to his house. He made her get into a taxi and, in the early morning, she left scared and trying to avoid possible cameras outside his home. She almost clandestinely left that building where he lives and he watched her smiling, hidden inside. Not even Julián had the delicacy to accompany her to the taxi, what a way to expose my reporter to such a piece of paper,” Magaly said at the beginning.

What did Magaly Medina advise Priscila Mateo?

After showing the images of Julián Zucchi's ampay with Priscila Mateo At his house, Magaly Medina revealed that even her reporter wants to resign from 'Magaly TV, the firm'.

“Priscila's only mistake is being blind, deaf and mute. She is now seriously questioning her membership in this program because she can no longer stand these attacks. She is already in the media and has to endure,” said the 'Magpie'. Then, Medina advised Priscila in case she wanted to leave her job.

“I have a girl who is conflicted because Julián Zucchi has told her to resign. And what is she going to work for?… No one has the right to give up what they want most in life for a man. She is a single mother, she has a child to support and she has to think about that. The doors of the program are open for those who do not feel comfortable. Julián has eaten her brain… Priscila, you should never stop doing what you love for a person you don't know, I thought she was aware… What turns my insides out is that this girl is harmed by this guy who “He doesn't know how to manage his emotions,” were the words of Magaly.

