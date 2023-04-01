Magaly Medina She is celebrating her birthday in the United States and in the company of her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. Although every year she celebrates this special date in a big way, in 2023 she makes it even more important, since she turns 60 since she came into the world, so she made it known this March 31 through her platforms . The news shocked Internet users, since they consider that, due to the great care he takes with his physical appearance, he looks younger.

Magaly Medina celebrates her birthday abroad

The night of last March 30, Magaly Medina She packed her bags and undertook a new trip with her spouse, Alfredo Zambrano, to celebrate her 60th birthday. Through social networks, the show host emotionally shared part of this adventure. According to the first images that she uploaded to her stories, she can be seen in a hotel in the Big Apple.

On the other hand, as a result of his birthday walk, many of his followers wonder what will happen to the edition of “Magaly TV, the firm” for March 31. So far, the popular ‘Urraca’ has not communicated anything on her profile, so the content of her program remains uncertain.

Users shocked to learn that Magaly turns 60

Magaly Medina He shared some snapshots on his Instagram profile to welcome him to base 6. The ATV figure posed for the cameras with some balloons with the number 60 and thanked for having reached that age without problems. The messages from his followers were not long in being received and they praised the good image that he has maintained over the years.

“My God! I hope to be like this at 60, ‘paaaaaar faaaavar’”, “I hope to be like this at 60, please”, “Splendid, ‘Maga’! How many would like to reach 60 with your success and how good you look. Happy Birthday. “I don’t think I’ll be this regal at 60 —hahaha—”were just some of the comments that are read in his post.

Internet users praise Magaly Medina on social networks. Photo: Instagram capture/Magaly Medina

