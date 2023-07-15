Magaly Medina and soccer player Jefferson Farfán have once again made headlines in the last few hours after learning that this Friday, July 14, the sentence will be read for the trial that the former Alianza Lima player brought against the driver. The former player accuses her of allegedly having violated their privacy by issuing images of his apartment and revealing that he had resumed his sentimental relationship with the singer Yahaira Plasencia. The event occurred in July 2019.

