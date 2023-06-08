In the last few hours, the sentence against the controversial host Magaly Medina for the crime of aggravated defamation after a judicial process brought by the actor Lucho Cáceres was made public. The opinion of the Power of attorney sentences the driver to two years in prison suspended prison already make the payment of 70,000 soles for civil repair. However, this amount is not the first that the television presenter has had to make throughout her career. In this note, she knows the total number that the figure of ATV has been canceled so far as compensation for the lost legal proceedings.

How much has Magaly Medina paid in civil compensation to date?

The former vedette Mónica Adaro prosecuted Magaly Medina for invasion of privacy. The ATV figure lost the trial and had to pay 50,000 soles.

The dancer Yesabella sued the controversial host for defamation and slander. The First Criminal Court of Lima issued a sentence to the detriment of the communicator, who had to pay the sum of 25,000 soles.

The soccer player Paolo Guerrero filed a defamation lawsuit against the driver, who had to pay 200,000 soles for civil reparation and 67,000 soles for the same concept to the State.

In total, the host of shows has canceled so far 342,000 soles for civil reparations and this sum could reach 412,000, once the payment of 70,000 soles is made, after the complaint filed by the actor Lucho Cáceres.

Why did Lucho Cáceres denounce Magaly Medina?

The renowned actor said in an interview with Moloko Podcast that he had a legal proceeding in progress against Magaly Medina. The recurrent qualifications that the presenter used when referring to the remembered ‘kikin’ they harmed the actor, who saw his image affected and chose to sue the driver in search of justice.

“He told me several qualifiers. He told me ‘garbage’, ‘scum’, ‘poor devil’, ‘go back to the dump you came from’. Insults that make up the crime of aggravated libel, aggravated defamation, ”she said.

The first trials of Magaly Medina

In 1998, Deborah de Souza Pexioto Luna, Miss Peru 1993, sued the host Magaly Medina for defamation. Thus, in 2001 she won the trial. However, the Supreme Court later acquitted the journalist. Miss Peru then denounced the presenter for saying that the contest she won was fixed.

In 1999, the well-remembered composer Augusto Polo Campos and Ernesto Pimentel They denounced the controversial driver. The first was for defamation, reaching a conciliation, while the second was for revealing his homosexuality and that he was a carrier of HIV, however, the case was filed.

