Magaly Medina He used a few minutes of his program to refer to the former Universitario de Deportes figure, who recently announced the end of his relationship with Carmen Rodríguez, his wife, with whom he was for more than 31 years. The ‘Urraca’ was surprised by the news and remembered the time that Shirley Cherres kicked out the ‘Puma’ in ‘La casa de Magaly’, calling him “fiery”.

What did Magaly Medina say about Carmen Rodríguez?

Magaly Medina could not believe that the former Monumental figure had separated from his wife and speculated that the decision could have been made due to Shirley Cerres’ latest statements.

“No one had any idea he was separated. Not even when he went to ‘Magaly’s House’ did we know that he was divorced. (…) Could it not have been that, following Shirley Cherres’ statements, his wife said: ‘this is it’? Could be”.

What did ‘Puma’ Carranza’ say about the end of his relationship with Carmen Rodríguez?

José Luis ‘Puma’ Carranza surprised in the last edition of ‘Whoever sends’ confirming that his marriage to Carmen Rodríguez had come to an end. “I’m already divorced. She is my friend, we met well. The most important thing, look good. Now we are good companions. She is the mother of my daughters and we must respect her,” said the former Universitario de Deportes soccer player.