The television host Magaly Medina She is known not only for her great career and the ampays she reveals on her show, but also because she is very open to talking about her personal life in interviews, although she rarely does so when it comes to her family.

However, on one occasion, he came to tell that his sister Mariela She was diagnosed with a serious illness when she was just four months old and this put her family in a lot of trouble.

What is the disease that Mariela Medina suffers from?

In an edition of the telethon —It is carried out annually and supports the collection of funds for the San Juan de Dios Clinic Home—, the driver Magaly Medina surprised locals and strangers with a surprising revelation. In addition to surprising her appearance in this 2011 edition, the popular ‘Urraca’ recounted that when her sister Mariela she was only 4 months old, she was diagnosed with polio.

For this reason, the driver used to go to this health center for a long time from her childhood, since her family took the trip from Huacho toward Lime for the treatment of his sister.

“It is my first appearance as a host in a Telethon, but I know the San Juan de Dios Clinic Home since I was a child. My sister, at 4 months old, had polio and my parents lived far away. Thanks to San Juan de Dios Clinic Home I can say that my sister is a professional and a fighting woman who gets by on her own”, said Medina.

What is polio or poliomyelitis?

It is a highly contagious disease caused by the polio virus, according to the Pan American Health Organization (WHO). It does not produce symptoms; however, 5-10% of each group of infected people have flu-like symptoms.

Meanwhile, in one in 200 cases, the virus destroys parts of the nervous system and paralyzes the legs or arms. In the most severe cases, this virus can attack the parts of the brain that help with breathing, which can cause death.

What does Mariela Medina do?

The sister of magali it lies in USA and works in a real estate agency, according to his account instagram, in which he has more than 3,000 followers. However, he travels to our country from time to time, since there is no cure for polio disease and he must continue with his treatment.

