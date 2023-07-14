This Thursday, July 13, Magaly Medina decided to speak out on its LIVE program on the employment situation of its workers, who reported to the National Superintendence of Labor Inspection (Sunafil) not being on the payroll and not receiving their respective benefits. Let us remember that this body visited the ATV facilities and collected the statements of reporters, cameramen and investigators from “Magaly TV, the firm” about their conditions on the channel. In this regard, the ‘Magpie’ was uncomfortable having to address this fact that has monopolized front pages in recent days.

“There is always a bunch of haters who are going to blame anything that happens on me. Regarding Sunafil’s visit, the only thing I’m going to say is that since 2014 I haven’t hired the people who work with me. (…) At ATV I also have a contract, I am one more employee, I am not the owner of the channel”, affirmed the show host.

#Magaly #Medina #talks #workers #complaint #Sunafil #quotI #owner #channelquot