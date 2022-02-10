Magaly Medina She not only uses her social networks to show her day to day, she has also dedicated herself to providing advice on empowerment and improvement.

In his most recent post on Instagramthe host of Magaly Tv, the firm spoke about how important it is to learn from failures and not be ashamed of them.

“There are many people who are ashamed of failing and called many things failure; it may one day not go well at work or in your marriage, with your partner. People call a divorce a failure. And it’s not like that, let’s use that in favor. You fell, but really the true heroic deed is knowing how to get up because the path of life is to learn. Because if we don’t learn from the falls, we don’t do anything,” he said. Magaly Medina in the video, which has surprised his followers.

Also, in the publication, Magaly Medina wrote a description in which she addresses the same topic: “No, you did not fail. You fell, but true success is being able to get up. That’s what life is for, to enjoy and turn falls into the possibility of continuing to grow, ”she posted.

Magaly Medina responds to Ducelía Echevarría

After Ducelia Echevarría accused Magaly Medina of trying to make a circus of her life as a result of an alleged assault by her partner, the driver did not hesitate to respond and deny her defenses.

“We are not the ones who have to investigate. We do not make a circus of violence against women. We are very aware that this happens in the ‘best families’ and that we have to be vigilant. No woman has to put up with physical or verbal assaults from any man,” she said.

Magaly Medina outraged by Andy Polo’s aggression against his wife

After Genesis Alarcón denounced the soccer player Andy Polo for aggression and for not giving him child support, Magaly Medina was outraged and regretted the events.

“Whoever does that to you definitely doesn’t love you. Who makes you suffer, he tortures you that way, he doesn’t love you. He is an egocentric guy, with his own traumas. He can’t take it out on the woman who’s with him,” he commented.