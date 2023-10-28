Nothing was kept silent. Magaly Medina used a few minutes of her program to reflect on relationships and love after the large number of breakups that occurred this year. However, she attracted the attention of more than one viewer the way she referred to her future plans with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. What did the ‘Magpie’ say? Find out in the following note.

What did Magaly Medina say about her marriage to Alfredo Zambrano?

During the edition of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ on October 27, Magaly Medina made shocking revelations that surprised more than one: “I am an unbeliever, my entire life is proof of that, that, really, I don’t believe in love until we are old, I don’t believe it. Until now, at least, they have not lasted more than 7 years.”

The ATV presenter pointed out that this attitude is due to the fact that her marriage to Zambrano is the third of her life and that her love failures have helped her have a more realistic vision of life.

“I have three marriages, this is my third marriage… I don’t know if it will last, but you have to live day by day. As long as one is happy and there is peace, tranquility, perfect, there it is”Medina exclaimed.