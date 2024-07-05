Magaly Medina is one of the figures who uses her social media to get closer to her audience. She often shares posts on her Instagram stories or posts about her day-to-day life, which allows her to stay in touch with her followers. Along those lines, the popular ‘Urraca’ has shocked her fans with a shocking story on the aforementioned social network.

As could be read in the Instagram story, Magaly Medina shared an emotional reflection where he made it clear that many times it is better to learn to be alone ‘than in bad company’. As a result of this, rumors about a possible crisis in his marriage with Alfredo Zambrano.

Magaly Medina shares emotional message on social media

Social media has become the main means by which celebrities communicate with their followers. In Peruvian showbiz, Magaly Medina She is one of the most consistent on her social platforms, and recently, she has caused concern for a heartfelt post.

On her official Instagram account, the ‘queen of ampays’ shared an emotional message, where she surprised as she hinted that she would be going through a difficult time in her life.

“We must learn to walk alone, without friends, without love and sometimes even without family, because we arrive alone and we leave alone,” can be read in the publication that Magaly Medina shared in his stories of Instagram.

This set off alarm bells among social media users, who began to speculate about a possible crisis in his marriage with Alfredo ZambranoHowever, this is ruled out since the ‘Urraca’ still shows off the great love she has for her notary in her Instagram posts.

Magaly Medina defends Alfredo Zambrano with powerful messages

Last weekend, Magaly Medina decided to enjoy a trip to Mamacona and Coayllo with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. They both spent the weekend accompanying the family of Maria Pia Copellowho competed in races in these locations.

Medina did not hesitate to share some photos of the event on her official Instagram account, where she received the support of her followers. However, there were also critics who focused on her relationship, especially her husband Alfredo Zambrano.

Some comments on social media were particularly harsh: “You look regal, but your husband is a little old man in ripped jeans. That’s used for younger people, how ridiculous!” and “wink three times if you’re not kidnapped” were just some of the criticisms that emerged.

True to her style, the popular ‘Urraca’ did not remain silent and responded categorically to these malicious comments. “He is happy with ripped jeans or a suit,” was her first comment. In addition, she responded strongly to another user: “There are people so envious that they cannot believe that a woman of value like me is loved and respected by a successful man like my husband. Incredible,” she said.

Magaly Medina breaks down due to criticism on social media

Magaly Medinaknown for its controversial ampayshas been the target of numerous criticisms on social media. Internet users have not hesitated to attack the show host, who recently made a sensitive confession on the subject.

The wife of Alfredo Zambrano She revealed that negative comments from some detractors have deeply affected her, making her feel vulnerable. This revelation was part of the preview of a new episode of her podcast, shared on Instagram.

“At some point, perhaps it affected me that they thought that not even my family loved me,” he confessed. Magaly Medina during an interview with her sister. Visibly emotional, the host denied this claim, assuring that her family is very close.

“This is not the case, because everyone knows, I think it is visible that I have a very close family, right?” Magaly added.

