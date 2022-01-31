Magaly Medina was presented on the Sunday program Día D, hosted by Pamela Vértiz, a few hours before the premiere of the new season of Magaly TV, la firma. During the interview, the host revealed what she thinks about the criticism that Melissa Paredes received, who was removed from television after the broadcast of her ampay with the dancer Anthony Aranda.

What did Magaly Medina say about Melissa Paredes?

The show host supported the decision made by the América program today. He stated that the sponsors were not going to allow the former reality girl to continue driving.

“ Sin is forgiven, but not scandal , as always in this country… I think that under the canons of all family programs, they had to separate it because the sponsors, who are the ones who keep the program on the air, were not going to want . They have their values ​​and rules, they would not want someone who was branded as the infidel of the year, “he said.

“Men should be judged the same way. But neither is Melissa getting away with saying ‘if I did it, it’s wrong’, either, because what she did was cheat and liar ”, said the presenter.

She went on vacation with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano

The driver returned to the country after enjoying a vacation with her husband in Colombia. During those days, he was about to attend the Peru vs. Colombia, but decided to give away their ticket to the stadium.

“I’m not going to go, because tickets were missing and I’ve given mine to one of the group’s friends. You know, I’m not a fan and I’d rather go shopping than go to a football game. That’s how I am, that’s my way of thinking and my husband, finally, today has understood it, “he expressed through Instagram.